TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Drummer Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam and Soundgarden celebrates his 55th birthday today. In 2006, Cameron and his Pearl Jam bandmate Mike McCready cut an instrumental version of “Black Hole Sun” with which classic rock guitarist?

Stumped? Here are some clues?

He first became well known at home in Britain as the guitarist of the group The Herd .

. He made four studio and one live album with a group in which he was the lead guitarist, but not the singer.

After going solo in 1971, he released four studio albums and then a career-defining double-live album in 1976.

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Mike Love releases the Christmas single “Santa’s Gone to Kokomo” through I-Tunes.

2005-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces that its class of 2006 will include Black Sabbath, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Blondie, The Sex Pistols and Miles Davis.

1990-Due to a lack of evidence, charges are dropped against Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose, who had been accused of hitting a neighbor with a wine bottle.

1974-John Lennon joins Elton John onstage at Madison Square Garden in New York to sing “I Saw Her Standing There,” “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds” and “Whatever Gets You Though the Night.” Lennon’s appearance pays off a bet made earlier in the year. He agreed to take part in Elton’s New York concert if “Whatever Gets You Thru the Night” — which Elton sang on — went to number-one, which it did. It turned out to be Lennon’s final live performance. After the show, Elton has a surprise waiting backstage for John — his estranged wife, Yoko Ono. Within days, the couple will reconcile — and just over 10 months later, their son, Sean, will be born.

1970-Co-founder Marty Balin quits Jefferson Airplane. Four years later, the singer returns to the fold just before the San Francisco institution begins its second life — and steadiest hit-making period — as Jefferson Starship.

1968-George Harrison has Thanksgiving dinner in Woodstock, New York with Bob Dylan and The Band.

BIRTHDAYS

Matt Cameron – 55 years old

Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer. Born 1962.

Paul Shaffer – 68 years old

David Letterman‘s longtime TV bandleader and sidekick also serves the musical director for the annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. He was in the Saturday Night Live band and occasionally acted in skits as record mogul Don Kirshner. Born 1949.

Randy Newman – 74 years old

After 16 Oscar nominations, his Monsters, Inc. tune “If I Didn’t Have You” won the Best Song Academy Award for 2001. He’s since been nominated for two different songs from The Princess and the Frog in 2010 and won in 2011 for a song from Toy Story 3, the score of which earned him his fifth Grammy. The nephew of noted film composers Lionel and Alfred Newman, he first found fame writing pop songs for Nilsson and Three Dog Night — who took his “Mama Told Me Not to Come” to number-one. His wickedly ironic humor shows up in his lone hit as a performer, 1977’s “Short People.” He’s also scored such films as Ragtime, Toy Story and Pleasantville. Don Henley inducted him into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Born 1943.