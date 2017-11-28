Reason Why That Christmas Tree Costs More This Year

(photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)

You see these people, vendors usually arriving here from that state up north in earnest by this weekend. Selling those already cut Christmas trees in lots and if you have already bought one and noticed it’s a bit more expensive than what you paid last year, you’re right. Some are running $20-30 more this year. And yes here around Cleveland.

Thanks to Fox 5 in New York which has the story HERE.

My tree is up, it’s a fake one. Complete with built in lights and ornaments that I got at a Goodwill for $10 in 2011. Just pull it out of the box, then shove it right back in the box on New Year’s Day. Just a thought and have a great day.

 

Listen Live