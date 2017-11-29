Chris V.’s AC/DC Diary: AC/DC’s 1st Performance At The Richfield Coliseum, 36 Years Ago Today!

It was on this day (November 29th, 1981) when AC/DC played at the Richfield Coliseum for the first time. The show landed on a Sunday night and for $10 bucks you got to see ‘The Thunder From Down Under!’ It was the 1st leg of their North American “For Those About To Rock” Tour.  They would eventually play the Coliseum a total of 7 times between the years of 1981 – 1991. This would be only the 2nd time that their new front man Brian Johnson would come to Cleveland and handle the duties of Lead Vocals. He was here the year before (October 1, 1980) when they played at Public Hall while on their “Back In Black” tour.  Let’s check out the set list:

  1. Hells Bells
  2. C.O.D.
  3. Shot Down in Flames
  4. Sin City
  5. Shoot to Thrill
  6. Back in Black
  7. Bad Boy Boogie
  8. Rock ‘n’ Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution
  9. The Jack
  10. What Do You Do For Money
  11. Inject the VEnom
  12. Lets Get it Up
  13. Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
  14. Whole Lotta Rosie
  15. Let There Be Rock
  16. You Shook me All Night Long
  17. For Those About to Rock(We Salute You)
  18. T.N.T.

Line up:

  • Angus Young – Lead Guitar
  • Malcolm Young – Rhythm Guitar
  • Brian Johnson – Lead Vocals
  • Cliff Williams – Bass
  • Phil Rudd – Drums

Supported By:  Midnight Flyer

Promoter:  Belkin Productions

Tickets: $10.00

Sorry, no footage from the Coliseum that night but here is footage of AC/DC rocking out to T.N.T. less than a month later in Landover, MD.  Enjoy!

