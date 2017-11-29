Bono, Chris Martin Team for Charity Duet on ‘Kimmel’

Photo: H. Darr Beiser / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Bono appeared on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!  and performed a special duet with Coldplay’s Chris Martin in support of Project (RED), the AIDS relief charity founded by the U2 frontman. The pair sang “One For My Baby,” a song made popular by Frank Sinatra.

The stage was set to look like a bar, and Oscar-winner Sean Penn served as “bartender.” The clip was mostly shot in black-and-white, with special effects that gave Bono’s martini glass a pop of red. Midway through, Martin appeared at a red piano and helped bring the song home as the world around him bloomed in color.

(RED) is offering a variety of celebrity experiences bids as low as $10, including the chance to play miniature golf with Bono. On Kimmel’s show, Bono explained that he swore never to play the game in his youth.

For a full list of experiences, click here. Watch Bono’s performance with special guests below.

