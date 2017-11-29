TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Twenty-five years ago today (November 29th, 1992), U2‘s first TV special, U2’s Zoo TV Outside Broadcast, aired on FOX. Bono created a number of characters for the Zoo TV tour, what was the name of the his egomaniacal leather-clad alter ego?

Stumped? Here are some clues.

His name is also the title of the album’s first single, which went to number-one in Britain and Ireland, but didn’t even go Top 40 in the U.S.

Six years earlier, it had been the title of a movie that starred Jeff Goldblum in the title role.

in the title role. Marvel Comics had both a super-villain and a superhero who went by this name.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2002-Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Tom Petty and many others perform at a tribute concert for George Harrison at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

2001-George Harrison dies in Los Angeles after a three-year battle with cancer. The following day, his wife and son issue this statement — “He left this world as he lived in it, conscious of God, fearless of death, and at peace, surrounded by family and friends. He often said, ‘Everything else can wait, but the search for God cannot wait, and love one another.'”

2000-In London, Elton John and his partner David Furnish kick off Out of the Closet Three, an auction to benefit Elton’s AIDS Foundation.

1992-U2‘s first TV special, U2’s Zoo TV Outside Broadcast, airs on FOX.

1982-The Exodus album by Bob Marley and The Wailers is released.

1979-Keith Richards‘ common-law wife, actress Anita Pallenberg, is cleared of murder charges in the shooting death of a young man whose body was found in her upstate New York home.

1979-The original members of KISS play what will be their final show together until a 1996 reunion tour.

1978-Neil Young‘s Comes a Time goes gold.

1977-The Kansas album Point of Know Return is certified platinum.

1969-John Lennon is convicted of cannabis possession and fined 360 dollars in London. Yoko Ono, who was arrested with him on October 18th, is acquitted.

1969-The band formerly known as Earth plays its first gig as Black Sabbath in a club in its hometown of Birmingham, England.

1963-“I Want to Hold Your Hand,” The Beatles‘ fifth UK single, is released. It will sell over a million copies in its first three days on sale there. When it comes out in America a month later, it becomes their first U.S. hit.

BIRTHDAYS

Ronnie Montrose – Died in 2012

The guitarist recorded solo and led the group that bore his last name, which also launched the career of Sammy Hagar. After that group broke up, he formed Gamma. He was also in the Edgar Winter Group and played on a couple of Van Morrison albums. In 2009, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. On March 3rd, 2012 he ended his life with a gunshot. He was 64. Born 1947.

John Mayall – 84 years old

The early British bluesman and bandleader (Bluesbreakers) was a mentor to such future rock legends as Eric Clapton, Mick Fleetwood, Peter Green and Mick Taylor. Born 1933.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Fly





