Rock Stars With The Greatest Hair In History

Crazy hairstyles… we’ve sure seen our fair share of ’em. We asked our loyal listeners which rockers have had the greatest ‘dos of all time and boy did they deliver.

Here are some of our favorites:

Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin)

Peter Frampton

Michael Stanley

Jon Bon Jovi (Bon Jovi)

Brian May (Queen)

Joe Elliott (Def Leppard)

Rickey Medlocke (Lynyrd Skynyrd)

Elvis Presley

Timothy B. Schmit (Eagles)

Gene Simmons (KISS)

Mick Jagger (Rolling Stones)

Roger Daltrey (The Who)

Rod Stewart

Steve Perry (Journey)

David Lee Roth (Van Halen)

Ace Frehley (KISS)

David Coverdale (Deep Purple, Whitesnake)

Billy Idol

Steven Tyler (Aerosmith)

Alex Lifeson (Rush)

Who would you add to this list?