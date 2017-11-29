This Happened To LeBron James For The First Time In His Career

By Producer Alanna
Filed Under: Cavaliers, cleveland
CLEVELAND (June 10, 2016) 2-time NBA champion LeBron James warms up at the 2016 NBA Finals Game 4, June 10, 2016. (Photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Tim D. Godbee/DoD)

The Cavs won their game against Miami last night and that is awesome! It definitely feels like the guys have found their footing with the new team and they’re starting to play like they’ve been to the Championships three years in a row.

But despite last night’s win, LeBron was ejected from the game for the first time in his entire NBA career. He frustrated with the referee not calling a foul, so he approached the referee about it, and that resulted in LeBron’s first ever ejection.

But at least he didn’t throw his mouth guard across the court like some people on the West Coast do.

