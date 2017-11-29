This Happened To LeBron James For The First Time In His Career

The Cavs won their game against Miami last night and that is awesome! It definitely feels like the guys have found their footing with the new team and they’re starting to play like they’ve been to the Championships three years in a row.

But despite last night’s win, LeBron was ejected from the game for the first time in his entire NBA career. He frustrated with the referee not calling a foul, so he approached the referee about it, and that resulted in LeBron’s first ever ejection.

LeBron James gets ejected for the first time in his 15-year NBA career. pic.twitter.com/qbnhDB8uZY — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) November 29, 2017

But at least he didn’t throw his mouth guard across the court like some people on the West Coast do.