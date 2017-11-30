TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Deep Purple and former Rainbow bassist Roger Glover turns 72 years old today (November 30th). In addition to producing albums by both bands, Glover has produced albums by Judas Priest, Nazareth, David Coverdale and the group from upstate New York that supplied four-fifths of Rainbow’s original lineup. What was its name?

Stumped? Here are some clues.

Its name had the same number of letters as the lead singer’s last name.

Its singer later left Rainbow to join Black Sabbath .

. You might encounter one in works by Shakespeare or Tolkien, or working with Santa Claus.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Simon & Garfunkel release Old Friends – Live on Stage, a two-C-D set recorded during the December 2003 leg of their reunion tour.

1993-Bad Company‘s debut album is certified five-times platinum.

1979-Pink Floyd‘s The Wall is released in the UK.

1975-The Rolling Stones finish recording the Black and Blue album in Montreux, Switzerland.

1969-Simon & Garfunkel star in Songs of America, a C-B-S T-V special that blends songs and film to illustrate the duo’s impressions of a changing America. The music includes “Scarborough Fair,” “America,” “Fakin’ It,” “Sounds of Silence,” “59th Street Bridge Song,” “Homeward Bound,” “At the Zoo” and “Mrs. Robinson.” The show airs without original sponsor A-T-&-T, which backs out after learning that footage of Robert Kennedy‘s funeral march and clips of the Vietnam War would be included in the show.

1965-The day after the group’s show there, the governor of Colorado declares it Rolling Stones Day in Denver.

BIRTHDAYS

Billy Idol (Broad) – 62 years old

Solo/ex-Generation X singer. Born 1955.

Roger Glover – 72 years old

Deep Purple/ex-Rainbow bassist. Born 1945.