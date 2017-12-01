Chris V.’s AC/DC Diary…T.N.T. Released 42 Years Ago….Today!

It was on this day (December 1st, 1975) when AC/DC released their 2nd album, ‘T.N.T.‘ in Australia only. Recorded at Alberts Studios in Sydney, Australia, and produced by Harry Vanda and George Young. The album would eventually become a defining moment for AC/DC as T.N.T. gave AC/DC their identity. What was that? No Frills, nothing fancy or fake, just plain out, in your face, take it or leave it rock and roll. AC/DC‘s motto has always been: This is who we are as a band, this is what we play, take it or leave it, we don’t give a #@$%! The T.N.T. album definitely makes that statement. Let’s take a look at the album:
Side One:
- It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll)
- The Rock ‘N’ Roll Singer
- The Jack
- Live Wire
Side Two:
- T.N.T.
- Rocker
- Can I Sit Next To You Girl
- High Voltage
- School Days
Here is excellent video of the band playing It’s a Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll):
RIP Malcolm, George, and Bon.