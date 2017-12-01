Chris V.’s AC/DC Diary…T.N.T. Released 42 Years Ago….Today!

It was on this day (December 1st, 1975) when AC/DC released their 2nd album, ‘T.N.T.‘ in Australia only. Recorded at Alberts Studios in Sydney, Australia, and produced by Harry Vanda and George Young. The album would eventually become a defining moment for AC/DC as T.N.T. gave AC/DC their identity. What was that? No Frills, nothing fancy or fake, just plain out, in your face, take it or leave it rock and roll. AC/DC‘s motto has always been: This is who we are as a band, this is what we play, take it or leave it, we don’t give a #@$%! The T.N.T. album definitely makes that statement. Let’s take a look at the album:

Side One:

It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll) The Rock ‘N’ Roll Singer The Jack Live Wire

Side Two:

T.N.T. Rocker Can I Sit Next To You Girl High Voltage School Days

Here is excellent video of the band playing It’s a Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll):

RIP Malcolm, George, and Bon.