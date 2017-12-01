Chris V.’s AC/DC Diary…T.N.T. Released 42 Years Ago….Today!

T.N.T.

It was on this day (December 1st, 1975) when AC/DC released their 2nd album, ‘T.N.T.‘ in Australia only.  Recorded at Alberts Studios in Sydney, Australia, and produced by Harry Vanda and George Young.  The album would eventually become a defining moment for AC/DC as T.N.T. gave AC/DC their identity.  What was that?  No Frills, nothing fancy or fake, just plain out, in your face, take it or leave it rock and roll.  AC/DC‘s motto has always been:  This is who we are as a band, this is what we play, take it or leave it, we don’t give a #@$%!  The T.N.T. album definitely makes that statement.  Let’s take a look at the album:

Side One:

  1. It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll)
  2. The Rock ‘N’ Roll Singer
  3. The Jack
  4. Live Wire

Side Two:

  1. T.N.T.
  2. Rocker
  3. Can I Sit Next To You Girl
  4. High Voltage
  5. School Days

Here is excellent video of the band playing It’s a Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll):

T.N.T. : Inside cover

T.N.T. : Inside cover

RIP Malcolm, George, and Bon.

