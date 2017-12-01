TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today is the 73rd birthday of Blue Oyster Cult frontman Eric Bloom. BOC formed in 1967. What name did they go by from their inception until just about the turn of the decade?

Stumped? Here are some clues.

It had the same number of words as Blue Oyster Cult.

It came from a phrase used by Winston Churchill in describing Italy during World War Two.

The phrase is defined as “the part of something that is weakest and easiest to attack.”

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-U2 perform two songs on a Tokyo rooftop for a Japanese T-V show. They play “Vertigo” and their new song, “Window in the Skies.”

2004-53-year-old Phil Collins and his third wife, 32-year-old Orianne, welcome their second (his fifth) child, Matthew Thomas Clemence Collins. (They divorce four years later.)

2004-Brian Wilson is named the MusiCares Person of the Year.

2004-U2 begins the month with the number-one album in the country. How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb sells 840,000 copies in its first week. The Nirvana box set, With the Lights Out, debuts at number-19.

1998-Yoko Ono unveils a billboard in New York’s Times Square that reads “War Is Over! If You Want It. Happy Xmas From John and Yoko.”

1996-Guitarist Dickey Betts of The Allman Brothers Band is arrested on a Sarasota, Florida golf course and charged with threatening to shoot his wife during an argument over his drug use. He is freed two days later on $10,000 bond.

1983-Geffen Records sues Neil Young for three-million dollars, claiming the records he’s been making for the label are not commercial.

1977-Aerosmith releases its fifth album, Draw the Line.

1976-The Sex Pistols make a notorious appearance on British television on the live Today Show. Host Bill Grundy taunts the band into cursing on-air, causing a storm of shocked press attacks and the cancellation of all but five shows on the band’s UK tour.

1976-Bad Company gets a platinum album for Run With the Pack, which includes the hits “Young Blood” and “Honey Child.”

1975-Styx release Equinox, their first album for A&M. It will produce a Top 30 hit in “Lorelei” and go gold.

1971-John Lennon and Yoko Ono release the holiday single “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” on Apple in the U-S. Legal problems delay its British release for a year.

BIRTHDAYS

Eric Bloom – 73 years old

Blue Oyster Cult singer. Born 1944.

John Densmore – 73 years old

The Doors‘ drummer did not take part in their 2003 reunion and won a lawsuit that stopped former bandmates Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger from using the band’s name unless all three were involved. Born 1944.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Soft White Underbelly





