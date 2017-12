The Doors: “Break on Through (to the Other Side)”

ALBUM: The Doors

YEAR: 1967

WRITER: The Doors

Released as the first single off The Doors’ debut album, “Break on Through” did not even make the Billboard Hot 100. With the dawn of free-form FM radio just a couple of years later, that didn’t really matter.

Doors drummer John Densmore turns 73 today (December 1st).