Chris V.’s AC/DC Diary… 3 Years Ago Today AC/DC’s “Rock Or Bust” is Released

Alot of excitement was in the air back in 2014 when “Rock or Bust” came out. In fact, at the time, alot of waiting was happening as it was six years since ‘Black Ice’, (October 17th, 2008) came out. There were rumors of the band calling it quits due to Malcolm’s health, the recording sessions at the Warehouse Studios, Phil Rudd’s issues with the law, to say the least, ‘Rock or Bust’ is here! It was released on December 2nd, 2014 and it was their 15th internationally released album and it doesn’t disappoint! All songs were written by Angus Young & Malcolm Young. Produced by Brendan O’Brien. The album was recorded at The Warehouse Studio, Vancouver, B.C., Canada. Here is the line up, track list & video:

Lineup:

Angus Young: Lead Guitar Brian Johnson: Lead Vocals Cliff Williams: Bass Guitar Phill Rudd: Drums Stevie Young: Rhythm Guitar

Track List:

Rock or Bust Play Ball Rock The Blues Away Miss Adventure Dogs of War Got Some Rock & Roll Thunder Hard Times Baptism By Fire Rock The House Sweet Candy Emission Control

Here is AC/DC doing “Highway to Hell” in Cleveland while on the “Rock or Bust” Tour: