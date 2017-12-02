Classic Rock Almanac December 2, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-Bobby Keys, the Texas-born saxophonist who toured and recorded with The Rolling Stones, dies at 70.

2012-Led Zeppelin, Buddy Guy, Dustin Hoffman, David Letterman and Natalia Makarova receive the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C.

2009-Scottish singer, keyboardist and songwriter Eric Woolfson, who co-founded The Alan Parsons Project with the noted producer-engineer after running into him at Abbey Road Studios, dies of cancer at 64.

2004-Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman orchestrates a recording session in London’s Abbey Road Studio that brings together Mark Knopfler, David Gilmour and many others to record a tribute to Elvis Presley‘s first guitar player, Scotty Moore. The two-day session is filmed for a T-V special and D-D.

1988-Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS and Willie Nelson discuss “Sex on the Road” on Geraldo.

1975-Bruce Springsteen performs at the Boston Music Hall. His rockin’ “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” is a highlight. So is his take on the Claudine Clark oldie “Party Lights.”

1969-The Rolling Stones start recording “Brown Sugar” at Muscle Shoals Studios in Sheffield, Alabama. The song, featuring saxophonist Bobby Keys, becomes a hit a year-and-a-half later.

1964-Ringo Starr has his tonsils removed at London’s Universal College Hospital. Ironically, The Beatles‘ hit that week is “I Feel Fine.”

BIRTHDAYS

Nate Mendel – 49 years old

Foo Fighters bassist. Born 1968.

Rick Savage – 57 years old

Def Leppard bassist. Born 1960.