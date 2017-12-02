Win Mr. Hero Lunch

Join Bill Louis weekdays at noon for the ‘NCX Classic Cafe where you could win a combo meal lunch for four courtesy of Mr. Hero.

Mr. Hero introduces the the Romanburger bite, best taste ever, with 50% more juicy burgers, grilled Italian deli meats and melted cheese for just a dollar more!

Also try the new seven inch Caprese steak meal for only $5.99. Made with all natural steak, bacon, provolone cheese, sundried tomato aioli spread, and the bun is topped with roasted garlic seasoning.

It’s all courtesy of Mr. Hero and 98.5 WNCX.