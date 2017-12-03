Classic Rock Almanac December 3, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2015-Former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver singer Scott Weiland, 48, is found dead on his tour bus in Minnesota.

2013-Boston releases its sixth album, Life, Love and Hope.

2008-Guns n’ Roses’ long-awaited Chinese Democracy sells 261,000 copies its first week in stores, good enough to bow at number-three on the Billboard album chart — behind Kanye West and country singer Taylor Swift.

2000-Chuck Berry is one of the year’s five recipients of The Kennedy Center Honors, chosen “for the unique and extremely valuable contributions they have made to the cultural life of our nation.”

1991-Gilby Clarke replaces Izzy Stradlin as the rhythm guitarist in Guns n’ Roses.

1979-Eleven Who fans are trampled to death at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum during a rush to get into the festival-seating concert.

1977-Wings‘ “Mull of Kintyre” becomes Paul McCartney‘s first post-Beatles chart-topping single in the U-K. It will pass the Beatles’ “I Want to Hold Your Hand” as Britain’s best-selling single ever, a distinction it holds until “Do They Know It’s Christmas.”

1976-The first date of the Sex Pistols‘ British tour is canceled in the wake of local media furor over the band’s swearing on live TV two days earlier.

1973-Ringo Starr releases his second consecutive number-one single, “You’re 16.”

1969-John Lennon turns down the role of Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar.

1968-Iron Butterfly‘s In-a-Gadda-da-Vida, Fresh Cream and are all certified gold.

1965-At a Rolling Stones concert in Sacramento, California, guitarist Keith Richards is knocked out by a shock from an ungrounded microphone. He recovers and finishes the show.

1965-The Beatles kick off what turns out to be their final British tour at the Odeon Cinema in Glasgow, Scotland. Highlights of the 11-song set are “We Can Work It Out,” “Help” and “Yesterday” — with Paul McCartney accompanying himself on electric organ. The double-A-sided single of “Daytripper” and “We Can Work It Out” hits British record shops on the same day.

1965-The Who‘s debut album, My Generation, is released in the U.K. It won’t come until April 25th, 1966 in the U.S., where it will have a different cover and the title The Who Sings My Generation.

1961-The Beatles and Brian Epstein hold their first meeting to discuss his becoming their manager.

BIRTHDAYS

Don Barnes – 65 years old

38 Special singer-guitarist.Born 1952.

Mickey Thomas – 68 years old

The voice of The Elvin Bishop Group‘s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” later joined Starship. He shared vocals with Grace Slick on their ’80s singles “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” and “We Built This City.” Born 1949.

Ozzy Osbourne (John Michael Osbourne) – 69 years old

Black Sabbath/solo singer; reality show star (The Osbournes). Born 1948.