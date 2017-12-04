Classic Rock Almanac December 4, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Guitarist Joe Satriani sues Coldplay, claiming the British band ripped him off on their song “Viva la Vida” by using “substantial original portions” of his 2004 instrumental “If I Could Fly.” He asks for damages and profits from the song.

2006-Ronnie Lippin, Brian Wilson‘s co-manager, dies from a rare form of breast cancer in Los Angeles. In addition to helping re-launch Wilson’s career, Ronnie had been press agent for Eric Clapton, Mark Knopfler, Stephen Stills, Peter Frampton, Michael McDonald, The Bee Gees, Elton John, The Who, Bad Company, James Taylor and many others. She was 59.

2001-John Mellencamp receives the Century Award at the Billboard Music Awards.

1994-Aerosmith launches a four-day “cyberspace tour” on the Internet.

1993-Frank Zappa, 52, dies of prostate cancer at his Los Angeles home.

1988-Roy Orbison gives his last concert, in Highland Heights, Ohio, two days before suffering a fatal heart attack.

1979-Nine people show up to see U2, mistakenly billed as “the V-2’s,” at a show in London. The band ends the show when The Edge breaks a string halfway through.

1976-Former James Gang and Deep Purple guitarist Tommy Bolin dies from a heroin overdose in a Miami hotel. He had been fronting his own band since Purple’s July split.

1975-KISS‘s fourth album, Alive!, becomes their fourth gold album.

1969-Janis Joplin joins Tom Jones for “Didn’t We,” “In the Midnight Hour,” “You Came a Long Way From St. Louis,” “My Girl Maria” and “Raise Your Hand” on the Welsh crooner’s A-B-C variety show.

1964-Beatles for Sale, the group’s fourth British album, is released. The LP does not get a U.S. release; its 14 tracks are divided across two U.S. albums issued in the following six months — eight on Beatles ’65 and six on Beatles VI. Beatles for Sale gets a belated American release in 1986.

1956-At Sun Studios in Memphis, Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash gather around a piano and record an impromptu jam that will come to be known as the Million Dollar Quartet. The session won’t be released commercially for another 25 years.

BIRTHDAYS

Gary Rossington – 66 years old

Lynyrd Skynyrd/ex-Rossington-Collins Band guitarist. Born 1951.

Southside Johnny Lyon – 69 years old

Solo/Asbury Jukes singer-harmonica player. Born 1948.

Dennis Wilson – Died in 1983

The Beach Boys drummer was the only genuine surfer among the band’s original members. Long plagued by alcohol and drug problems, he drowned off Marina Del Rey, California on December 28th 1983. He was 39. Born 1944.