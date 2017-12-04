Steve Winwood Coming To Playhouse Square

WHEN: March 6th at 8pm

KeyBank State Theatre Playhouse Square

Singer-songwriter, legendary vocalist, guitarist, keyboardist, mandolin player, producer, Grammy winner and BMI Icon Steve Winwood has sold over 50 million records in the course of his five-decade career. His compositions include “Gimme Some Lovin’”, “Back In The High Life Again”, “Can’t Find My Way Home”, “Arc Of A Diver”, “Higher Love”, “Roll With It”, “While You See A Chance”, “Dear Mr. Fantasy”, “Split Decision”, “The Finer Things”, “Valerie”, and “The Low Spark Of High Heeled Boys”, among many others.

For more than five decades, Steve Winwood has remained a primary figure in Rock ‘n’ Roll, a respected innovator who has helped to create some of the genre’s most celebrated achievements. His skills as a composer, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist have developed an impressive catalog of popular music.