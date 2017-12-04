Text To Win: Trip To Vegas To See The Foo Fighters And More!

Entercom Radio present New Year’s Eve weekend!

New Year’s Eve
Foo Fighters

Saturday, December 30th
Duran Duran

Friday, December 29th
Zac Brown Band

And an exclusive after party performance with Sir Rosevelt at The Chelsea at the Cosmoplitan of Las Vegas.

This isn’t just the biggest New Year’s party on the strip. It’s the biggest New Years party in the world.

For your chance to win a trip to Las Vegas to see the shows, listen weekdays at 8:42 am, 2:25 pm, and 5:25 pm for the code word and cue to enter this national contest!

When you hear it, text the code word to 80787 and you’ll be qualified to win in this national contest! That’s 80787.  Or enter online at radio.com/nyeweekend.

Official Rules Here

