Who’s Excited About Going To The Cotton Bowl?

Well Dallas is rather nice the end of December. You might have to dodge an ice storm or some snow flurries because it does get to be winter sometimes in North Texas but that’s where the Buckeyes are headed, to play Southern California as two respective conference champions who did not make the final four will meet on December 29th.

So did the Bucks get a raw deal from the selection committee? Or did that 31 point loss to Iowa sink the Bucks championship hopes? Thanks to ESPN and USA Today, HERE is Kirk Herbstreit’s reaction after finding out Alabama made it and Ohio State did not.

A stunned Kirk Herbstreit walked off set after Ohio State didn't make the playoff