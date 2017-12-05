TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Rock and roll pioneer Little Richard was born 85 years ago today (December 5th). Little Richard was a huge influence on both John Lennon, who said he was left speechless the first time he heard him, and Paul McCartney, whose first vocal in public was on a Little Richard song. What song was it?

Stumped? Here are a few hints.

It was the last song ever performed live by The Beatles while on tour.

McCartney sang it and the studio recording is on The Beatles Second Album.

It has a woman’s name in its title.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Doors drummer John Densmore and legendary Motown songwriter-producers Brian and Eddie Holland are among the celebrities attending the opening of the Grammy Museum in L.A. It will open to the public the next day.

2006-Former Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh undergoes surgery for prostate cancer at the Vattikuti Urology Institute in Detroit

2006-Sammy Hagar is honored by the Municipality of Los Cabos, Mexico for his promotion of tourism and achievements in the community of Los Cabos and the state of Baja California Sur.

2004-60 Minutes airs Bob Dylan‘s first TV interview in 19 years. Speaking to Ed Bradley, Dylan discusses his childhood, songwriting, his relationship with the press, his name, the public’s perception of him, his marriage and why he continues to make music and tour.

1997-The original lineup of Black Sabbath reunites in Birmingham, England to perform the first of two shows taped for a live album.

1975-The self-titled Fleetwood Mac album, the first with Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, is certified gold. It will spawn three Top 40 hits — “Over My Head,” “Rhiannon” and “Say You Love Me.”

1974-Eric Clapton plays the Hammersmith Odeon in London. In 1988, “I Shot the Sheriff” from the show is included on the Crossroads box set.

1968-Graham Nash quits The Hollies.

1965-The Beatles give two shows at the Empire Theater in Liverpool — their last ever in their hometown.

BIRTHDAYS

Jack Russell – 57 years old

Great White singer. Born 1960.

Rick Wills – 70 years old

Jones Gang/ex-Foreigner/ex-Frampton’s Camel bassist. Born 1947.

Little Richard (Penniman) – 85 years old

Mixing boogie-woogie with R&B and gospel, the Macon, Georgia native cut such landmark rock and roll records as “Lucille,” “Tutti Frutti,” “Long Tall Sally” (which The Beatles covered) and “The Girl Can’t Help It” (for the Jayne Mansfield movie of the same name). He quit showbiz at the peak of his fame, but after four years away, during which he was ordained a Seventh Day Adventist minister, he returned to tour with The Beatles in Europe. He’ll often toss religious booklets to the crowd while energizing fans from behind his piano as few others can. Born 1932.

