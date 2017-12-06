Filed Under:alex lifeson, rush, The Kidney Foundation Of Canada
2013 inductee Alex Lifeson of Rush attends the Press Room at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Apri;l 7, 2017. (Photo by Stephen Smith)

Alex Lifeson has been using some down time from Rush to help out The Kidney Foundation Of Canada. He is making available 325 prints of a painting of him and Geddy Lee. It goes for 500 Canadian dollars.

It can be seen HERE

Sadly, the delivery time is 4 – 6 weeks, so it won’t be under any trees this year.

