Recording artist Jackson Browne performs at the Broward Center. Credit: Ron Elkman-USA TODAY NETWORK

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today (December 6th) is the 40th anniversary of the release of Jackson Browne‘s Running on Empty album. Four members of Browne’s Running on Empty band had their own band, which released three albums during the ’70s. What was it called?

Its final album, Fork It Over , was released the same year as Running on Empty .

, was released the same year as . Its members were Danny Kortchmar , Craig Doerge [pr: DUHR-ghee], Leland Sklar and Russ Kunkel .

, [pr: DUHR-ghee], and . Its name starts with “The” and ends with a word that means “a group within a larger body of people or things.”

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-Bruce Springsteen, movie maker Mel Brooks, jazz great Dave Brubeck and actor Robert De Niro are among those feted at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC.

2002-Guns n’ Roses cancel a show in Philadelphia and another fan riot ensues. The rest of the tour is subsequently canceled.

1999-Metallica‘s “Black Album” is certified 12-times platinum. …And Justice for All is certified seven-times platinum

1994-The Beatles Live at the BBC is released by Capitol. The two-disc, 69-track collection contains radio performances of their early hits, plus covers of such American gems as “I’ve Got a Woman,” “Keep Your Hands Off My Baby, “Young Blood,” “Baby It’s You,” “Lucille” and “Memphis.”

1980-U2 make their U-S debut at New York’s Ritz.

1979-AC/DC receive their first U.S. gold album, for Highway to Hell.

1978-Sid Vicious gets into a fight with Patti Smith‘s brother, Todd Smith, at a New York rock club. Vicious, who had been bailed out of Rikers Island after allegedly murdering Nancy Spungen, smashes a beer glass into Smith’s face.

1975-Paul Simon‘s Still Crazy After All These Years hits number-one on Billboard‘s album chart.

1970-Gimme Shelter, the documentary of The Rolling Stones‘ Altamont fiasco, has its U.S. premiere a year to the day after the concert.

1969-The ’60s unofficially end with a disastrous (and murderous) Rolling Stones concert in northern California. To cap off a U-S tour, The Stones do a free concert at Altamont Speedway in Livermore. Jefferson Airplane, Santana and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young are also on the bill. The show, attended by 300,000, is marred by violence and a fatal stabbing, all chronicled in the movie Gimme Shelter.

1968-The Rolling Stones‘ Beggars Banquet album finally comes out in the U.K., five months after its initial announced release date. It hits U.S. stores the following day.

1965-The Beatles release Rubber Soul. The U-S edition deletes four songs from the British version, including “Drive My Car” and “Norwegian Wood.”

1965-The Rolling Stones record “19th Nervous Breakdown,” “Mother’s Little Helper” and other tracks at RCA’s Hollywood studios.

BIRTHDAYS

Jonathan Melvoin – Died in 1996

The Smashing Pumpkins tour keyboardist died of a drug overdose in New York City July 12th, 1996 at 34. He was the brother of Wendy Melvoin (Wendy & Lisa) and the son of jazz pianist Mike Melvoin. Born 1961.

Peter Buck – 61 years old

Ex-R.E.M./Tired Pony/Minus 5/Robyn Hitchcock and the Venus 3 guitarist. Born 1956.

Randy Rhoads – Died in 1982

The Ozzy Osbourne and ex-Quiet Riot guitarist died in an plane crash March 19th, 1982 at 25. Born 1956.