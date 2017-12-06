Photo: Stephen Smith / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Legendary producer and CHIC guitarist Nile Rodgers has shared that he expects to make a “100% recovery” after having cancer surgery earlier this year.

Rodgers made the revelation in a new blog post, where he explained how a bout of food poisoning while CHIC was on tour with Earth, Wind and Fire this year led to doctors finding cancer. The illness caused him to miss a CHIC show for the first time ever.

After having surgery in August, the producer said that his “prognosis is 100% recovery.”

Rodgers successfully battled a previous cancer diagnosis earlier this decade.

The guitarist also explained how the health scare caused him put some previously scheduled activities on hold, including a new CHIC album.

“This situation has delayed some big plans for this year, but what will happen next year is beyond any of my wildest dreams,” he wrote. “I’ll discuss that in my soon-to-be-released next blog.”