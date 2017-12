Bob Dylan: “Highway 61 Revisited”

ALBUM: Highway 61 Revisited

YEAR: 1965

WRITER: Bob Dylan

Not released as a single, but was the B-side of Dylan’s first post-Highway 61 Revisited release, “Can You Please Crawl Out My Window?”

20 years ago today (December 7th, 1997), Bob Dylan was given The Kennedy Center honors in a ceremony taped for a TV broadcast later in the month.