TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Greg Lake of ELP, King Crimson and Asia passed away a year ago today (December 7th). Lake was the singer and bassist on the King Crimson classic from 1969 “21st Century Schizoid Man.” Which notable British singer covered the song 36 years later?

Stumped? Here are some hints.

It appears on this artist’s only album that’s all covers.

His version of the song features Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains and a solo by pedal steel guitarist Robert Randolph .

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-The Who receive the Kennedy Center Honors at an all-star gala at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D-C. Also honored are country singer George Jones, actor Morgan Freeman, Barbra Streisand and choreographer Twyla Tharp.

2004-Eric Clapton releases Sessions for Robert J, a DVD and CD package that pays tribute to legendary bluesman Robert Johnson.

2004-The nominees for the 47th annual Grammy Awards are announced in Los Angeles. U-2‘s “Vertigo” picks up three nods. Eric Clapton and Paul McCartney are nominated for Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals for their rendition of George Harrison‘s “Something” from the Concert for George, which is nominated for Best Long Form Music Video. Clapton’s tribute to Robert Johnson, Me and Mr. Johnson, is up for Best Traditional Blues album. Other nominees include Van Morrison, Brian Wilson, The Allman Brothers Band, Rush, Rod Stewart, Bruce Springsteen, Jimmy Buffett and Bob Dylan.

1999-The election of Eric Clapton, Bonnie Raitt, James Taylor, The Lovin’ Spoonful, Earth, Wind & Fire and The Moonglows to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is announced.

1999-The Eagles are honored by the RIAA, who certify Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 as the Best Selling Album of the Century. The album has sold over 26-million copies in the U-S.

1973-Fleetwood Mac manager Clifford Davis, claiming that he owns the group’s name, puts together a bogus lineup and sends them out on tour.

1968-Eric Burdon announces that The Animals will disband after a December 22nd concert in Newcastle. He plans to move to California (which he does) and begin an acting career (which he doesn’t).

1968-The Rolling Stones‘ Beggars Banquet is released in the U.S.

1964-Brian Wilson, 22, of The Beach Boys marries 17-year-old Marilyn Rovell of The Honeys, whose records he produced.

1961-Johnny Cash and June Carter first appear onstage together in Dallas, Texas.

BIRTHDAYS

Tom Waits – 68 years old

The gravel-voiced singer-actor-composer starred in the 1986 film Down by Law and got an Oscar nomination for his soundtrack work on One From the Heart. Born 1949.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Ozzy Osbourne






