Don Henley performs at Hard Rock Live. Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Eagles tour, which started out as a Glenn Frey tribute, is adding more dates. There’s still lots of wide open spaces on their calendar to add more. As of now, the closest that they’ll be coming to Cleveland is a Sunday April 8th date in Columbus.

Full info HERE

If the Columbus date sells out quickly there’s room for a Cleveland show, also a wide open window in July between Minneapolis and Buffalo.