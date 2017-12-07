Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown speaks with reporters / (Photo by Daryl Ruiter CBS Cleveland)

Hue Jackson wins.

For now.

The Browns fired executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown Thursday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini were first to report the news.

“We have great appreciation and gratitude for Sashi’s commitment and leadership to our organization but believe transitioning to someone with strong experience and success in drafting and building consistently winning football teams is critical to the future of the Cleveland Browns,” Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said in a statement released by the team. “Today we informed Sashi that we were going in a new direction. The 2018 draft and offseason is pivotal for our franchise, we need to ensure that we maximize our opportunity for success; with our picks, free agency and building our roster.”

The Browns are currently mired in the worst stretch of football in NFL history and 1-27 but head coach Hue Jackson will not be fired according to Haslam.

“Hue Jackson will remain our coach and will return for the 2018 season but we feel it is necessary to take significant steps to strengthen our personnel department,” Haslam said. “We have begun the process of having productive conversations regarding leadership of our football operations and will provide further updates when appropriate. We thank Sashi for all his hard work and dedication to the Cleveland Browns.”

After allowing right tackle Mitchell Scwartz, safety Tashaun Gipson and receiver Travis Benjamin to walk in free agency in 2016, Brown and the Browns made 24 draft selections and nearly 20 trades to lay the foundation for the rebuilt roster since.

Brown orchestrated a blockbuster trade with Philadelphia for the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL draft that allowed the Eagles to select quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz has gone on to revitalize Philadelphia’s football team and is already in the conversation for MVP in just his second season while failing to use a single of the multitude of picks acquired to land a legitimate impact, game-changing player.

At the trade deadline on Oct. 31 Brown and the front office failed to complete paperwork to execute a trade for Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron bringing another round of embarrassment to the embattled franchise.

The Browns own 13 picks in the 2018 NFL draft including 5 in the first 2 rounds – Houston’s first and second round picks and Philadelphia’s second.