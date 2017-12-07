A message from Michael Stanley:

Hey ‘NCX listeners. You may have heard that there have been a few things go wrong in my life here–that would be right. Bill and I have tried to do our part in filling you in on our battles with prostate cancer. As you know, I am done with that, I’ve moved on. Unfortunately, I’ve now moved on to coronary bypass surgery. I thought, “ya know, there are guys out here getting double bypasses, I don’t want to be the low man on the totem pole so I said ‘let’s go for four!’”

Nevertheless, it could be a while until I get back to full strength here. So I know you all took care of your prostates earlier – Bill and I are very glad about that – now go get your heart checked!

I’d like to thank all the well-wishers for your phone calls, texts and emails.

You guys keep rockin’ and I will talk to you later.



All of us in his radio family here at ‘NCX and Entercom – Cleveland can’t wait to have our friend Michael back and rocking Cleveland as only he can do.