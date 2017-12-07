A piece depicting Jimi Hendrix in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Fotoarena)

The album is due out March 9th, 2018. It’s titled “Both Sides of the Sky.” I will probably be the first in line to buy it. There will be guest appearances from people like Stephen Stills, who had a good relationship with Hendrix. Jimi played on Stephen ‘s first solo record, and Jimi wanted Stephen to play bass in his band, he offered him the job in 1970, but Stills had to turn it down because he had a broken hand at the time. Other guests include Johnny Winter and Lonnie Youngblood. Check out the tracks.

1. Mannish Boy (previously unreleased)

2. Lover Man (previously unreleased)

3. Hear My Train A Comin (previously unreleased)

4. Stepping Stone (previously unreleased)

5. $20 Fine (previously unreleased, featuring Stephen Stills)

6. Power Of Soul (previously unavailable extended version)

7. Jungle (previously unreleased)

8. Things I Used to Do (featuring Johnny Winter)

9. Georgia Blues (featuring Lonnie Youngblood)

10. Sweet Angel (previously unreleased)

11. Woodstock (previously unreleased, featuring Stephen Stills)

12. Send My Love To Linda (previously unreleased)

13. Cherokee Mist (previously unreleased)