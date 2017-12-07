July 24, 2016; San Jose, CA, USA; Diaper dash participants during the Johnson & Johnson Care Run at Plaza de Cesar Chavez. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

So have any of you (unfortunately) had a package delivered by FedEx, the USPS or UPS stolen off of your front porch, outside your front door by a recipient for which the package was not intended for? Sucks when that happens and this Portland, Oregon woman had that happen to her and had enough. She’s some packer because I’m thinking she applied the right amount of bubble wrap, duct tape to this thief’s surprise that had been fermenting on her front porch for a day or so.

Thanks to KATU-TV in Portland for what this woman left for this thief HERE. And this was some sweet retribution. Have a great day and happy Friday-Eve.

