With Northcoast BeatleFest happening tomorrow (12/9) a rare Beatles 45 is in the news, selling for a record $15,000! There were only 250 copies of “Love Me Do” bearing a typo in the spelling of “McArtney” on the label in the credits.

The last time one of these went up for bids it fetched $10K, making it better than just about anything you can find in the investment market.