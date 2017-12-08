Filed Under:beatles rare single, Love Me Do
July 7, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Paul McCartney performs at the American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

With Northcoast BeatleFest happening tomorrow (12/9) a rare Beatles 45 is in the news, selling for a record $15,000! There were only 250 copies of “Love Me Do” bearing a typo in the spelling of “McArtney” on the label in the credits.

Read more HERE

The last time one of these went up for bids it fetched $10K, making it better than just about anything you can find in the investment market.

 

