TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today (December 8th) would have been Doors singer Jim Morrison‘s 74th birthday. The Doors saga opens with Morrison running into one of the future members on the beach in Venice, California after they’d both graduated from UCLA film school. Who was that musician?

He was the only member other than Morrison who wasn’t born in L.A.

He produced the first four albums by the L.A. punk band X

He wrote a novel titled The Poet in Exile, based around the never-ending speculation that Morrison might have faked his own death.

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Nancy Wilson of Heart finalizes her divorce from movie director Cameron Crowe. The couple were married 24 years and had twin sons.

2008-Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger of The Doors celebrate what would have been Jim Morrison‘s 65th birthday at Barney’s Beanery in L.A. The musicians cut a pool-table-sized birthday cake and lead the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday.” A plaque honoring Morrison is presented for installation at the end of the bar where Jim used to sit (and where he reportedly urinated, prompting his banishment from the restaurant).

2004-Damageplan (and ex-Pantera) guitarist Dimebag Darrell Abbott is one of four people shot and killed onstage during the band’s show in Columbus, Ohio. The gunman is shot and killed by police.

2000-Sting gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1997-Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall have a son who they name Gabriel Luke Beauregard Jagger.

1995-The Grateful Dead announce that they will disband in the wake of Jerry Garcia‘s August ’95 death.

1980-John Lennon is murdered by Mark David Chapman as he returns home to the Dakota after a recording session at New York’s Record Plant.

1979-“Babe” becomes Styx‘s first (and only) number-one single.

1976-The Eagles release the Hotel California album.

1975-Bob Dylan‘s Rolling Thunder Revue plays its final show, The Night of the Hurricane benefit at Madison Square Garden. With the aid of Muhammad Ali and Roberta Flack, the benefit for boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter and John Artis raises $100,000.

BIRTHDAYS

Butch Vig – 60 years old

The Garbage drummer was first recognized for his alternative-rock production work, especially on Nirvana‘s Nevermind. Born 1957.

Phil Collen – 60 years old

Def Leppard/Man Raze guitarist. Born 1957.

Nathan East – 62 years old

The bassist plays in Eric Clapton‘s and Phil Collins‘s bands, as well as in the group Fourplay and, recently, Daft Punk. Born 1955.

Gregg Allman – Died in 2017

The singer, keyboard player and guitarist led The Allman Brothers Band, which he co-founded with his brother Duane. The Allmans were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995. He was briefly married to Cher. His 2012 autobiography is titled My Cross to Bear. After suffering from a number of serious ailments, including Hepatitis C, for which he received a liver transplant, he died on May 27th, 2017 at the age of 69. born 1947.

Jim Morrison – Died in 1971

The rebellious son of a naval officer remains one of rock’s iconic figures. He sang all and wrote many of The Doors‘ songs. “The Lizard King” was noted for his intense live performances and run-ins with police, including an obscenity charge in Miami. He died mysteriously in Paris on July 3rd, 1971 at 27. Val Kilmer played him in Oliver Stone‘s Doors bio-pic. Born 1943.