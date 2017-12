Photo By: Paula Balish

These cookies are so sweet and chewy, they are one of my favorites, extremely easy to make, and they look so pretty on a tray of assorted cookies. Give them a try this year, keep in mind you are working with gooey marshmallow so work fast and grease your hands.

Don’t forget to put them on wax paper while shaping them, because when they dry they will be easy to remove and store in an airtight container.

