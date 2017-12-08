Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown speaks with the media on Jan. 2, 2017. / (Photo by Daryl Ruiter CBS Cleveland)

So yesterday it was announced by Jimmy and Dee Haslam that GM Sashi Brown was gone, within 5 hours his replacement is named. Personally I think this was the move all along, what made it happen yesterday was the New York Giants are also looking for a GM plus a head coach and the Haslam’s didn’t wanna be horns-waggled out of their man which has oh…only happened a few times before dating back to the Randy Lerner days where the Browns had lost their man.

So who is John Dorsey? SI.com introduces us to him HERE.

You have a great and safe weekend, and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 y thanks.