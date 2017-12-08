Filed Under:sashi brown
Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown speaks with the media on Jan. 2, 2017. / (Photo by Daryl Ruiter CBS Cleveland)

So yesterday it was announced by Jimmy and Dee Haslam that GM Sashi Brown was gone, within 5 hours his replacement is named. Personally I think this was the move all along, what made it happen yesterday was the New York Giants are also looking for a GM plus a head coach and the Haslam’s didn’t wanna be horns-waggled out of their man which has oh…only happened a few times before dating back to the Randy Lerner days where the Browns had lost their man.

So who is John Dorsey? SI.com introduces us to him HERE.

You have a great and safe weekend, and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 y thanks.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2018
North Coast BeatleFest December 9, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live