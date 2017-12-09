ANNIVERSARIES

2006-U2 and Pearl Jam close out their tours with a show at Honolulu’s Aloha Stadium. Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong joins U2 to sing on their joint cover of “The Saints Are Coming,” and Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and Mike McCready join U2 for a cover of Neil Young‘s “Rockin’ in the Free World.”

1995-The Beatles‘ Anthology Volume 1 goes to number-one on the album chart.

1977-Aerosmith‘s Draw the Line album is certified gold by the RIAA for half a million sales. It will go platinum for a million four days later.

1974-George Harrison releases Dark Horse, his first album on his own label, also named Dark Horse.

1974-John Lennon chats on air with Howard Cosell during halftime of the Redskins – Rams Monday Night Football game at the Los Angeles Coliseum. He comments that the NFL “makes rock concerts look like tea parties.” When asked about a possible Beatles reunion, John replies, “You never know… I mean, it’s always in the wind.” He also makes sure to plug both his Walls and Bridges and Ringo‘s Goodbye Vienna albums — pointedly ignoring George Harrison‘s Dark Horse, released that day.

1973-David Coverdale does his first show as a member of Deep Purple at the KB Halle in Copenhagen, Denmark. Burn, his first album with the group, had yet to be released, but the band mostly played the new, unheard songs from it.

1972-Seventh Sojourn becomes The Moody Blues‘ first U.S. number-one album.

1968-The Beatles are the subject of a Newsweek article that notes the double-disc White Album sold more than a million copies in its first five days in stores. The magazine’s critic gives the 25-song package a mixed review — ending with the comment, “With some judicious editing, The Beatles could have turned out a real fine album of one LP, and maybe even put a picture on the jacket.”

1967-Jim Morrison of The Doors is arrested onstage in New Haven, Connecticut. After being maced by a policeman prior to the show, he talks to the crowd about it during “Back Door Man.” He’s then pulled offstage and charged with breach of peace and resisting arrest.

1967-The Beatles‘ “Hello Goodbye” kicks off a seven-week run atop the U-K charts, which will make it their most successful single in their home country.

BIRTHDAYS

Tre Cool (Frank Wright III) – 45 years old

Green Day/Foxboro Hot Tubs drummer. Born 1972.

Jakob Dylan – 48 years old

Wallflowers/solo singer-guitarist; son of you-know-who. Born 1969.

Randy Murray – 62 years old

The guitarist played in Bachman-Turner Overdrive from 1987 to 2004. Born 1955.