Listen weekdays at the workforce winning times of 9:25am, 1:25pm and 4:25pm for your chance to win a pair of lawn tickets to see Foreigner’s Juke Box Heroes Tour with special guests Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening at Blossom Music Center Tuesday, July 10th at 7:00pm.

Tickets are on sale now at livenation.com.

It’s all from Live Nation and 98.5 WNCX.

WNCX Contest Rules