ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Autopsy results reveal that Quiet Riot singer Kevin Dubrow was killed by an accidental cocaine overdose.

2007-Led Zeppelin play their first public concert in 19 years as part of a benefit concert in tribute to the late Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun at London’s O2 arena. Jason Bonham is on drums for the 16 song set.

2004-Brian May and Roger Taylor announce that Queen will tour with Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers on vocals next year.

1999-Rick Danko of The Band dies of heart failure at his home in Woodstock, New York. He was 56.

1992-The Metallica album is certified six-times platinum.

1984-The all-star fundraiser “Do They Know It’s Christmas” is released in the U-K. It enters the chart at number-one and becomes Britain’s top-selling single of all time until Elton John‘s “Candle in the Wind 1997.”

1983-“Say Say Say,” the duet by Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson, reaches number-one in Billboard, where it remains for six weeks.

1976-Generation X, a punk quartet whose singer calls himself Billy Idol, does its first public show at London’s Central Art School.

1976-Paul McCartney releases Wings Over America, a 30-song, triple-LP set recorded on his first post-Beatles U.S. tour.

1975-The Who by Numbers is certified a gold album.

1971-Jealous of his girlfriend’s interest in Frank Zappa, a man jumps onstage at London’s Rainbow Theater and pushes Frank into the orchestra pit, breaking his leg and ankle and fracturing his skull.

1968-Rehearsals for The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus take place in London.

1967-Capitol Records signs The Steve Miller Blues Band for a then-astronomical $750,000.

1967-Otis Redding is killed when his chartered plane crashes into Lake Monona, outside Madison, Wisconsin. All but two of The Bar-Kays, the back-up band for his winter tour, are also killed: guitarist Jimmy King, organist Ron Caldwell, saxophonist Phalon Jones and drummer Carl Cunningham. Ironically, the name of the act scheduled to open the club date Redding was on his way to is The Grim Reapers. That band includes future Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen. Just before going on tour, Redding recorded the future number-one hit “(Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay.”

1965-The band previously known as The Warlocks plays its second show — and first in San Francisco — as The Grateful Dead. The concert takes place at the Fillmore Auditorium, six days after debuting their new name in San Jose.

1961-The Beatles agree to be managed by Brian Epstein. Their contract is signed six weeks later, on January 24th, 1962.

BIRTHDAYS

Tim Lawter – 59 years old

Ex-Marshall Tucker Band singer. Born 1958.