Photo: Johnny Buzzerio

By Scott T. Sterling

Hard rock heroes Alice in Chains are ready to hit the road in the new year.

The band has revealed a 12-date tour that launches on April 28 in Boston, with shows running through May 19, when Alice in Chains hit Philadelphia.

See the full tour itinerary below.

4/28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
4/30 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
5/1 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
5/3 – Washington DC @ Anthem
5/4 – Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion
5/7 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
5/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
5/13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion
5/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
5/16 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center
5/18 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range
5/19 – Philadelphia, PA – WMMR BBQ

