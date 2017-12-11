TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today is the birthday of Rolling Stones touring and recording bassist Darryl Jones. What was the first Stones album to feature Jones on bass?

Stumped? Here are some hints.

It was also the first Stones album co-produced by Don Was .

. The live album of the Stones tour behind this album was titled Stripped .

. The album’s name derives from the name Keith Richards gave a stray cat he adopted while they were recording it in Barbados.

ANNIVERSARIES

2012-Ravi Shankar, the Bengali sitar master who influenced the sound of pop music in the 1960s through his friendship with George Harrison, dies. The father of musicians Norah Jones and Anoushka Shankar was 92.

2008-Bruce Springsteen and Peter Gabriel are both nominated for Golden Globes for Best Original Song From a Motion Picture.

2001-Paul McCartney takes part in the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, Norway, and dedicates his performance to the late George Harrison.

1990-A banner day for Led Zeppelin‘s trophy room: the band gets a diamond award (for sales of 10-million copies) for Led Zeppelin Four, five-times platinum plaques for Led Zeppelin Two, In Through the Out Door and Houses of the Holy, as well as quadruple-platinum awards for Physical Graffiti and Led Zeppelin, double-platinum for Presence and Led Zeppelin Three and platinum and gold for the band’s box set.

1970-The Doors perform at the Music Hall in Dallas. “Love Her Madly” opens the show, during which the band performs “Riders on the Storm” live for the first time.

1968-Filming begins on The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus in a London T-V studio. John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Eric Clapton, The Who, Jethro Tull (with Black Sabbath‘s Tony Iommi on guitar), Mitch Mitchell, Marianne Faithfull and Taj Mahal are guests in the show, which is scrapped by The Stones for three decades.

BIRTHDAYS