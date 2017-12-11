Dec 10, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs past Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo (52) in a snow storm during the first half at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Did you by chance get to see how the Colts-Bills game ended yesterday? Buffalo which as you know is an absolute mecca of lake effect snow this time of year, well, the weather Gods didn’t disappoint when 12 inches of fresh lake effect snow fell during the game. In fact, fans were paid $11 bucks an hour. Given a shovel if they didn’t have one. Got fed lunch and dinner plus got a ticket to the game. And what a game it was.

Thanks to NFL.com, HERE is the dramatic conclusion. Something perhaps the Browns can learn from after they dropped that overtime game yesterday to Green Bay. Have a great day.

http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000891430/article/lesean-mccoy-bills-players-react-to-crazy-snow-game