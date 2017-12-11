PAT BENATAR AND NEIL GIRALDO

A VERY INTIMATE ACOUSTIC EVENING

WHEN: April 4, 2018

WHERE: Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

TICKETS: On Sale Friday, December 11 at 10am



ALL HARD ROCK ROCKSINO SHOW ARE 21&OVER

Get ready for a special night when Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo bring their ‘A Very Intimate Acoustic Evening’ tour to Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park. Fans can purchase tickets beginning Friday December 15 at 10 a.m.

Pat Benatar: she’s always been a rule-breaker and a trail-blazer, she remains a bold and distinctive artist both on stage and on record, and now, after more than three decades in rock ‘n’ roll, she’s a bonafide living legend. Songs like “Love is a Battlefield”, “Hit Me with Your Best Shot”, “Heartbreaker”, “Promises In The Dark” and “We Belong” are as unforgettable now as they were at the dawn of MTV, when Pat emerged, fearless, fighting and forging a path for other female rock stars around the world.

Neil “Spyder” James Giraldo, a Cleveland native, has been a professional musician, producer, arranger and songwriter for over four decades now, changing the face of the pop charts throughout the 1980s with his collaborator, muse and wife, Pat Benatar. More than just an explosive steel-bending guitar player, Giraldo’s innovative vision helped him create the signature Benatar sound, from its inception. His impressive back catalog includes more than 100 songs written, produced, arranged and recorded for Benatar, as well as many hits he helped create for John Waite, Rick Springfield (Number One, Grammy-winning classic “Jessie’s Girl” and Top Ten hit “I’ve Done Everything For You” included), Kenny Loggins, Steve Forbert, The Del Lords, Beth Hart and countless others.