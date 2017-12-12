CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – All Browns head coach Hue Jackson could do is laugh Monday when he was asked about a report that new general manager John Dorsey would seek to hire his own coach at the end of the season.

“I think it’s funny that you guys comment on that kind of stuff,” Jackson said.

The report came from Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com Sunday night online as well as on NBC’s Sunday night football telecast.

“I respect that and I can understand why that would be said, but that is not the feeling that I get at all,” Jackson said. “I’m focused on the task at hand, which is doing everything I can to work to win games here. I can’t really concern myself with those things, but I can honestly tell all of you, I don’t think that is the case at all.”

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said last Thursday, and again on Friday, that Jackson would return to coach the team in 2018 no matter what, adding that he hoped Jackson would remain for years to come.

“I just think you have to trust in what he said,” Jackson said. “I know I do. I don’t see it any other way, personally, myself. I think what he said is what he meant. That is what I believe and that is what I know.”

Jackson said that he and Dorsey spent time Monday reviewing Sunday’s 27-21 overtime loss to Green Bay together and there are no signs of friction between them.

“I thought it was a real back-and-forth conversation, which was really good,” Jackson said. “He was able to tell me how he saw the team, and I was able to tell him how I saw the team, as well. Then obviously, we have those discussions on what we can do better and how we see it coming together here at the end, trying to find ways to improve over the next three weeks. That was really the dialogue that we had.”

As always seems to be the case – at least publicly – Jackson claimed he and Dorsey were seeing eye-to-eye, just like he always said about former executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown.

“Very much so. That is what it is all about,” Jackson said. “We are having conversations about how we see football, which I think is really important, how we see winning evolving here and how we are going to get to it. I think you have to be able to talk like that all of the time.”

The Browns fell to 0-13 for a second straight season and the team is an NFL-record 1-28 with Jackson as head coach and 4-46 in their last 50 games.

Moving On – Jackson declined to discuss the release of receiver Kenny Britt on Friday.

“I don’t want to go back. Kenny is now not here,” Jackson said. “I think what is most important for us to focus on is where we are headed now.”

Britt’s agent took to Twitter Sunday to rip Jackson in a pair of tweets.

Coaches that talk to media more than their players < — FADDE™ (@fadde) December 10, 2017

Another L for a part time HC, Full time Beat Writer ! — FADDE™ (@fadde) December 10, 2017

Jackson declined to respond Monday.

“I have heard about it, but did I see it? No. I’m not going to get caught up in those things,” Jackson said. “At the end of the day, we felt it was better for us to just move in another direction. People are not going to like that. People are going to say what they want to say. People are entitled in this damn world to say whatever they want. It doesn’t mean they are right. It doesn’t mean they are right at all.”

Britt, who received $10.5 million from the team this season as part of the 4-year, $32 million deal signed in the offseason, finished with just 18 catches for 233 yards and 2 touchdowns in 9 games this season.

Draft Position – If the NFL Draft were held this week the Browns would own the Nos. 1 and 5 picks.

The fifth selection is from the April trade that allowed Houston to move up and select Deshaun Watson 12th overall. Cleveland also owns the Texans’ second round pick following a March trade for quarterback Brock Osweiler meaning that the Browns could potentially end up with 4 picks in the top 40 of the draft.

Good Sport – Browns left tackle Joe Thomas was named 1 of 8 finalists by the NFL for the ‘Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award’ on Monday.

Also nominated for the award, which is given “to best demonstrate the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition,” are Jets [and former Browns] quarterback Josh McCown, Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, Washington tight end Vernon Davis, Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and 49ers tackle Joe Staley.

This is the second nomination for the award for Thomas, who was a finalist once.

The winner, which is selected by the vote of the players, will be announced during the nationally televised NFL Honors show on Saturday, February 3 on NBC, the night before Super Bowl LII.

Injury Report – Jackson did not have any new injuries to report from Sunday’s loss to Green Bay. “We made it through pretty good. We came out of it healthy,” Jackson said.