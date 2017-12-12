TRIVIA

Today’s Question:Today is the 60th birthday of Cy Curnin, frontman of The Fixx. The Fixx classic “One Thing Leads to Another” appears in what 1985 movie?

Stumped? Here are some hints.

Among the actors in this movie are a number of musicians from New York’s downtown new wave scene of the time, including Richard Hell , Annie Golden of The Shirts , and John Lurie and Arto Lindsay of The Lounge Lizards .

Other songs on the soundtrack include "Urgent" by Foreigner, "Lust for Life" by Iggy Pop and one by one of its co-stars.

, “Lust for Life” by and one by one of its co-stars. Those co-stars were Rosanna Arquette and Madonna.

ANNIVERSARIES

2012-12-12-12, the Concert for Sandy Relief, airs on 39 television channels with performances by Bon Jovi, Eric Clapton, Dave Grohl, Billy Joel, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Roger Waters, Kanye West, The Who, Paul McCartney and more.

2008-U2 singer Bono receives the Man of Peace prize in Paris for his work to alleviate African debt, poverty and disease

2008-Joe Walsh marries Marjorie Bach — the sister of Ringo Starr‘s wife, actress Barbara Bach — at a star-studded affair in Los Angeles.

2000-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame its class of 2001: Aerosmith, Queen, Steely Dan, Paul Simon, Ritchie Valens, Solomon Burke and Michael Jackson.

1997-AC/DC‘s Back in Black album is certified 12X platinum.

1994-Mike Love is awarded a 30-percent share of Brian Wilson‘s settlement over back royalties from A-&-M Publishing. The decision affirms Love’s role as lyricist on many of The Beach Boys‘ hits.

1985-Ian Stewart, road manager, sometime keyboardist and original member of The Rolling Stones, dies of a heart attack at 47. He co-wrote and played on Led Zeppelin‘s “Boogie With Stu,” from Physical Graffiti.

1980-Bruce Springsteen gets a platinum award for The River.

1980-Devo gets a gold record for “Whip It.”

1980-The Clash release the triple-album Sandinista!