Meat Loaf performs at the State Theatre at PlayhouseSquare in Cleveland, Ohio on October 24, 2012. (Photo Credit: Carl Harp / CBS Cleveland)

It’s fair to say that U.S. Senators can be occasionally clueless in a wide variety of instances, but one thing they do know is lyrics to Meatloaf songs. During a recent debate the Senate Banking Committee Meatloaf was quoted four times. The first came from Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown and then the thing developed a life of its’ own.

In the current environment possibly the Senate should take a good look at the lyrics to “Paradise By The Dashboard Light”!

 

