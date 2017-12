Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Ask your dog this question, what happens when something falls from the table? He or she will wag it’s tail then say, “well anything that falls on the floor is mine”. And isn’t a baby’s pacifier usually made of chew-able plastic? And can squeak like a toy when a dog squeezes it between it’s cheek and gums?

Thanks to KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City for the story HERE.

Have a great day and like your 2 legged kids, keep an eye on those kid’s who have 4 legs and a tail.

Edmond veterinarian removes 21 pacifiers from dog’s stomach