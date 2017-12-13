TRIVIA

Today’s Question: 10 years ago today (December 13th, 2007), John Mellencamp was announced as a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee for the class of 2008. Mellencamp gave an induction speech at last year’s Rock Hall ceremony. Who was it for?

Stumped. Here are some hints.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-

John Mellencamp, Madonna, The Ventures, Leonard Cohen, The Dave Clark Five and the production team of Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff are announced as inductees into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

2006-Yoko Ono‘s chauffeur, Koral Karsan, is arrested in New York for allegedly trying to extort two-million dollars from her.

2004-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces its class of 2005, who will be inducted in New York on March 14th: U2, The Pretenders, blues legend Buddy Guy and soul stars The O’Jays and Percy Sledge.

2001-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces its class of 2002: The Ramones, Talking Heads, Gene Pitney, Isaac Hayes, Brenda Lee and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

1988-Bruce Springsteen‘s divorce from Julianne Phillips goes through.

1983-Jimmy Page joins Robert Plant onstage in London. It’s the first time they’ve performed together in public since the death of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham three years earlier, but they don’t play any of the old band’s material.

1977-Aerosmith‘s Draw the Line album is certified platinum.

1974-Bachman-Turner Overdrive gets a gold record for “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.”

1974-George Harrison has lunch with President Gerald Ford at the White House hours before giving a pair of shows at the Capitol Center. His future wife Olivia Arias, his father Harry, Ravi Shankar and Billy Preston also attend the get-together, which was arranged by the president’s son Jack.

1965-The Beatles meet with manager Brian Epstein to discuss a possible third movie, but the group turns down a script based on the Richard Condon novel A Talent for Loving, whose rights Epstein had recently purchased.

BIRTHDAYS

Jeff Baxter – 69 years old

The guitarist nicknamed “Skunk” played in Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers and did session work for such stars as Carly Simon, Ringo Starr, Donna Summer and Rod Stewart. A self-taught expert on missile defense, he now advises the Pentagon and enjoys what he calls “high-level security access.” Born 1948.

Ted Nugent – 69 years old

The wildman guitarist and singer, who began his rock career in the ’60s in The Amboy Dukes, is an outspoken advocate of hunting and right-wing politics. Born 1948.