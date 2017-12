John Mellencamp: “Hurts So Good”

ALBUM: American Fool

YEAR: 1982

WRITERS: John Mellencamp and George Green

ToppedĀ Billboard‘s Hot Tracks mainstream rock chart and peaked at number two on the Hot 100.

John Mellencamp was announced as a 2008 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee 10 years ago today (December 13th, 2007).