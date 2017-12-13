CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – New Browns general manager John Dorsey cut 3 more players Tuesday.

Defensive end Tyrone Holmes and receiver Bryce Treggs were waived and the Browns also terminated the contract of offensive tackle Korren Kirven.

The Browns have yet to officially announce the moves.

On Friday Dorsey cut veteran receiver Kenny Britt, who reportedly is signing a-2 year deal with the New England Patriots.

Treggs made 5 catches for 79 yards in 6 games since being signed off the Eagles practice squad in October. Treggs, who often joined Britt in causing disruptions in the locker room, was flagged for taunting in Cincinnati on Nov. 26 that killed a potential touchdown scoring opportunity.

Holmes was a 2016 sixth-round pick of the Jaguars, who played in 11 games with the Browns last season and made 3 tackles in 4 games this season since being promoted from the practice squad when defensive end Emmanual Ogbah was lost for the season with an injury.