Jon Bon Jovi performs at the BB&T Center. Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced their list of inductees for the 33rd Annual Induction Ceremony which will be held at Cleveland Public Hall on Saturday, April 14, 2018:

Bon Jovi

The Cars

Dire Straits

The Moody Blues

Nina Simone

In addition, an Award for Early Influence will go to the electric guitar-slinging gospel singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Other than Bon Jovi and The Cars, the winners are first-time nominees. The Cars were nominated twice previously; Bon Jovi once.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band had to release its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior — so 1992 for this group. An international voting body of more than 1,000 Inductees, historians and members of the music industry made the selection.