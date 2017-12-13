Filed Under:Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, rock hall
Jon Bon Jovi performs at the BB&T Center. Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced their list of inductees for the 33rd Annual Induction Ceremony which will be held at Cleveland Public Hall on Saturday, April 14, 2018:

  • Bon Jovi
  • The Cars
  • Dire Straits
  • The Moody Blues
  • Nina Simone

In addition, an Award for Early Influence will go to the electric guitar-slinging gospel singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Other than Bon Jovi and The Cars, the winners are first-time nominees. The Cars were nominated twice previously; Bon Jovi once.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band had to release its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior — so 1992 for this group. An international voting body of more than 1,000 Inductees, historians and members of the music industry made the selection.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App
TSO: December 29, 2017

Listen Live