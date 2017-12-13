Ric Ocasek. 2015 MusiCares Person Of The Year Gala Honoring Bob Dylan held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Photo Credit: AdMedia/Sipa USA

With Ben Orr graduating from Valley Forge and Ric Ocasek from Maple Hts High, plus their body of work, The Cars induction here made great sense. And it’s actually gonna happen. They met here, got together in Columbus, and only then moved to Boston. This one feels real good.

Overdue congrats to the Moody Blues, along with Dire Straits & Bon Jovi. This looks like a good class to bring to Cleveland for a memorable induction party!